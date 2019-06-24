Emmerdale's Charley Webb transforms home for son's amazing birthday sleepover This looks so fun!

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden pulled out all the stops for their son Buster’s birthday at the weekend. The couple, who are just weeks away from welcoming their third child, transformed their living room for a fun ninth birthday sleepover for their eldest son.

Charley shared photos from the setup on Instagram, showing how they had moved all of the furniture to set up individual teepees for Buster and his friends to sleep in. Each tent was trimmed with fairy lights and bunting, while balloons were also scattered around the room. "Buster’s TeePee Sleepover. The kids are beyond excited and high on sugar," Charley captioned the snaps.

The 31-year-old used a local business, SleepUnder Parties West Yorkshire, to create the amazing party, which featured special touches including personalised cupcakes and mugs for each of the guests. Charley and Matthew are not the only celebrity parents to host similar birthday parties for their children; in May, Rochelle and Marvin Humes created a spa experience and sleepover for their daughter Alaia-Mai and her cousins to celebrate her sixth birthday. Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly has hosted similar teepee sleepovers for her daughters.

Charley and Matthew’s family celebration comes as they prepare to welcome the newest addition to their brood. Matthew recently revealed that they haven’t found out the gender of their new baby, but he thinks it’s likely they will have another boy – a baby brother for sons Buster and Bowie.

"We've got one on he way, and we don't know if it's a boy or a girl," he said on Loose Women. When asked if he would like a daughter, Matthew added: "It's the old cliché but as long as they are healthy. I come from a long line of boys, and there's four Wolfenden cousins and we've got seven grandchildren, they're all boys. It's not looking likely, but who knows."

