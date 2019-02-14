Kylie Jenner and Sam Faiers both transform their homes for Valentine's Day Love is in the air!

We count ourselves lucky if we get a card or some flowers for Valentine's Day, but many celebrities prefer a more extravagant declaration of love on 14 February. Two of our favourite reality TV stars-turned-business moguls, Kylie Jenner and Sam Faiers, each went all out in honour of the most romantic day of the year, transforming their homes to celebrate with their nearest and dearest.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie had the most romantic return to her Hidden Hills home, with a heart-shaped archway created from red roses leading through her hallway and into the living room. An array of candles sat at the foot of each arch, while a shining red pathway had been laid on the floor.

Travis Scott installed this romantic display for Kylie Jenner

At the end of the tunnel sat a neon heart-shaped light, which had even more red roses and candles surrounding it. Meanwhile, another display of roses could be seen on a coffee table in the background. The romantic display appears to have been an elaborate gift from Kylie’s partner Travis Scott, and comes just days after they hosted an extravagant first birthday party for their daughter Stormi.

Kylie shared a clip of her Valentine's Day decorations on Instagram

Back in the UK, Sam Faiers got into the Valentine’s Day spirit early by hosting a dinner party for family and friends at her home in Hertfordshire. Like Kylie, the former TOWIE star had beautiful red roses lining her dining table, while huge light-up letters spelling out the word ‘LOVE’ could leave guests in no doubt over what they were celebrating.

Sam Faiers hosted a Valentine's dinner party

Sam bought a selection of pink and red balloons that floated along the ceiling of her orangery, while her guests were treated to a personalised heart stand place setting that will be a sweet memento from the special evening. The mum-of-two and her guests documented the special night in on Instagram, and it definitely appears to have been a success, with a team of staff including professional chefs on hand to ensure it all went off without a hitch.

