Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest house renovation plans revealed

New details have emerged about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s renovation plans at Frogmore Cottage. The royal couple moved into their Windsor residence in April after extensive works were carried out inside, but now they are turning their attention to the garden of the property.

Prince Harry and Meghan have altered plans for their new garden after changing their mind on the design subsequent to receiving the council’s permission. They are said to have undertaken external landscaping works in the garden using a different design to the one approved by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council, and are now seeking retrospective planning permission.

Ian Ratcliffe, project manager at the Royal Household, said in a letter to the council's planning team, obtained by the Daily Mail: "This application has been submitted following a material change to elements of grant of planning consent. We consider that national security could be compromised if public access is given to the plans, other drawings and documents relating to this project, either in the offices of the council or on the council website where they could be viewed and copied. Furthermore, copies of the plans and other documents should not be sent to statutory consultees."

The letter continued: "Therefore, for reasons of national security, we would appreciate if this application could be treated as confidential and not be allowed to enter the public domain awing to the nature of the works and their location. And (we) would re-affirm that this application is submitted on the basis that the accompanying plans, drawings and other documents are not released into the public domain either in your offices or on your website."

The royal couple moved into the property shortly before the birth of Archie Harrison

A retrospective planning application is submitted to the council if a change is made to a property that requires planning permission and approval was not sought. Even though the work has already been carried out, it doesn’t mean that consent will automatically be granted, and if the application is refused, it could mean that the couple would be required to reverse any changes they have made.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s plans are said to include the planting of fast-growing shrubs and trees to increase privacy at their home, as well as the installation of security lights. The garden landscaping project could also see the couple add a badminton or tennis court at their Windsor home, which would be ideal for any visits from Meghan’s close friend Serena Williams, who recently joked that her daughter Olympia could be giving baby Archie tennis lessons as they grow up.

