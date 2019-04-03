The on-trend addition Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made in the royal baby's nursery Other parents have been following suit

It was recently revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decorated their royal baby's nursery in understated shades of grey and natural tones, and it appears they're not the only parents opting for gender-neutral décor for their little one. New research revealed by John Lewis and Partners has shown that grey is now the best-selling colour across nursery products, as parents move away from traditional pink and blue.

The department store's Nursery Trends 2019 report reveals that parents are embracing more neutral nurseries, with shades of grey and cream or colourful brights proving most popular. Neutral bedroom ranges are now six times more popular than pink and blue, with searches for pink products down nine per cent, while searches have fallen eight per cent for blue products.

Grey nurseries are reportedly become more popular with parents

The news comes after it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan are creating an eco-friendly and gender-neutral nursery at their new Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, which is currently undergoing extensive renovation work.

In March, German newspaper, Braunschweiger Zeitung, revealed that the expectant parents have selected "natural and grey tones" of paint from Auro. The decorative brand took to their Facebook page to confirm the news, writing in German: "Wir freuen uns sehr, dass sich das Prinzenpaar für ein Produkt aus unserem Sortiment entschieden hat!" In English this translates to: "We are very happy that the royal couple have decided on a product from our range!"

Prince Harry and Meghan are said to be using grey and natural paint in their baby's nursery

The stylish nursery is not the only addition the royal couple have made to their new home; the eco-conscious couple are reportedly installing a £50,000 green energy unit as part of the work, which will provide them with heat, hot water and electricity. And ensuring their home is as stylish as it is green, the couple have reportedly hired Soho House interior designer Vicky Charles to put an on-trend stamp on the property.

