The ONE item Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have in their new home A sweet souvenir from their royal wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are just weeks away from moving into their new home together in Windsor, and there's one thing they're bound to receive as a moving in gift – which would also serve as a sweet memento from their royal wedding.

The couple's wedding florist, Philippa Craddock, has launched her own range of luxury candles that are available exclusively at Selfridges, and would make a great addition to the décor at Frogmore Cottage. The candles are 100 per cent natural and hand-poured into dark blue glass, and draw on Philippa's extensive knowledge of flowers and plants. The fragrances include Greenhouse & Potting Shed, Cutting Garden & Hedgerow, Rich Earth & Spruce Branches and Bosk & Herb Garden, and cost £65 for each 300g candle.

Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding florist is launching her own candles

Meghan is a big fan of candles and home scents, and photos she shared from her former home in Toronto showed that she had several luxury candles and reed diffusers scattered around, from brands including Le Labo Santal 26, Tom Dixon and Diptyque, so it would come as no surprise if the Duchess did choose to support her florist by purchasing her new products.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan's new home

The 37-year-old even chose to enhance the smell of the fresh blooms in her wedding venue, St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, with a selection of Diptyque candles and room sprays, creating their own signature scent for their wedding day.

Philippa Craddock's candles are available exclusively at Selfridges

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to move into Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor's Home Park, as soon as renovation work is complete on the property. The couple have reportedly hired Soho House's top interior designer Vicky Charles to transform the cottage, and are said to have installed a £50,000 green energy unit, and even a yoga studio ahead of the move. As a further reminder of their wedding day, it is also located close to Frogmore House, where they hosted their evening reception for their closest family and friends.

GALLERY: Take a look inside Meghan's former Toronto home

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.