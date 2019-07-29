Justin Bieber shares a peek inside his £6.9m home with Hailey Baldwin Wow!

Justin Bieber has given his fans a tour of the Beverly Hills home he shares with his wife Hailey Baldwin – and it’s impressive to say the least! The couple moved into their property, worth £6.9million ($8.5million), earlier in the year and have wasted no time in putting their own stamp on the lavish residence.

The 25-year-old filmed a series of Instagram Stories in their home over their weekend, telling fans: "At the crib." One clip shared a look around the living area of the property, which had a neutral décor featuring wooden flooring, beams running across the ceiling, and glass doors leading out to a terrace and swimming pool.

The video tour also showcased the hallway, which has cream walls that have been lined with a selection of colourful skateboards up the stairs. Another clip showed Hailey relaxing in bed with their pet dog Oscar, giving a glimpse at the relatable clutter and clothing around the room, which has a huge flat screen TV on the wall opposite the bed.

Justin and Hailey’s home dates back to the 1930s, but has been extensively renovated to transform it into a modern and luxurious base for the celebrity couple. As well as boasting its own infinity pool and spacious garden, the property has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a wine cellar, cinema room and bar.

The property is ideally located in the celebrity hotspot of Beverly Hills, with Sunset Boulevard and Rodeo Drive just a short drive away. Justin and Hailey snapped up their new home in March, after previously spending over £81,000 ($100,000) a month renting a mansion in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles.

Justin also owns a 101-acre lakefront property in his hometown of Ontario, Canada, worth £4.05million ($5million), which he bought in August 2018.

