Kensington Palace has received a very special makeover – take a look For a very special anniversary

While royal residences Buckingham Palace and Clarence House are currently undergoing extensive renovation works, Kensington Palace has had a makeover of its own, inspired by its rich history. Historic Royal Palaces commissioned an update of the palace, where members of the royal family including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie live, to celebrate Queen Victoria’s 200th birthday.

A semi-permanent exhibition called Victoria: A Royal Childhood has opened within the palace, with rooms designed to re-create the décor during Victoria’s childhood. Historic Royal Palaces curators carried out extensive research into the decorative schemes she would have known as a little girl, and set about authentically recreating them.

Kensington Palace has been transformed to replicate Queen Victoria's childhood home

That included the carpets, which have been supplied by Brintons, who have held a Royal Warrant to the Queen since 1958. The Brintons Archive Collection was used to help complete the historic transformation of the rooms, with custom period carpets laid throughout the exhibition. The carpets chosen were from the Georgian period and feature intricate patterns that complement the wallpapers, curtain textiles and room colours.

The royal family are paying homage to Queen Victoria in what would be her 200th birthday year; there is also an exhibition at Buckingham Palace throughout the summer that shows how the former monarch transformed the previously unloved residence into the royals’ primary London base.

Even a dolls house has been designed to showcase the historic decor

Queen Victoria’s vision included adding the East Wing to the Palace, including the famous balcony where members of the royal family congregate in honour of special celebrations, such as the annual Trooping the Colour in June.

Kensington Palace is home to several members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate, who are based at Apartment 1a with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank call Ivy Cottage in the grounds of the palace their home, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex resided at Nottingham Cottage before relocating to Frogmore Cottage, Windsor in spring 2019.

