Peter Andre surprises wife Emily with summer garden transformation Just what they need for the hottest day on record!

With temperatures set to reach record highs on Thursday, Peter Andre surprised his wife Emily with everything they need to endure the heatwave at their family home. The Mysterious Girl singer shared a photo of the new garden furniture he had bought, including a 'cold tub' where they can take a dip and cool down in the summer heat.

"I’ve surprised Emily with all this furniture to make the most of the summer. She better be happy when she comes home," Peter wrote. "I’m buzzing for the 'cold tub' too. All before I head to stage for Grease tonight."

Peter Andre shared a look at his new garden furniture on Instagram

Peter has bought a large glass-topped rattan outdoor dining table with matching chairs and a huge corner sofa from Moda Furnishings for their patio, as well as two separate rattan armchairs with foot stools and a matching coffee table which he positioned on the lawn. Additionally, the couple can take the opportunity to soak up the sun on two co-ordinating sun loungers, which Peter has placed further down the garden on the lawn. The perfect final addition to their new garden setup is a Jacuzzi. What more could they want?!

The couple have a 'cold tub' where they can cool down in the summer

While the garden is ideally set up for the grown-ups, it looks like there’s plenty to keep Peter and Emily’s two young children Amelia and Theo occupied too. As well as a swing, there is a wooden tree house on the lawn, with its own slide.

Peter and Emily live in Surrey with their children, and he often shares glimpses inside the property on social media. The couple have even filmed their cooking segments for Lorraine in their family kitchen. Peter also owns a holiday home in his native Cyprus, and the dad-of-four previously said he felt "blessed" to be able to divide his time between there and the UK. We’re not surprised!

