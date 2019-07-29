The Beckhams just made another amazing addition to their Cotswolds home Just in time for the summer heatwave!

David and Victoria Beckham have given their Cotswolds home another luxury update, just in time for the school summer holidays. The celebrity couple, who have been spending some time at their country retreat with their children, have invested in a plunge pool for their garden, as shown off by their youngest son Cruz on Instagram.

The teenager took the opportunity to cool down in the wooden tub during the record-breaking July temperatures on Friday, and shared a photo of himself standing in the water on Instagram Stories. The pool is positioned on the lawn at the country barn conversion, with the family’s traditional Estonian sauna visible in the background.

The Beckhams have a plunge pool at their Cotswolds home

David bought the authentic cabin, which boasts its own sauna, steam room and relaxation area, at the end of 2018 for around £14,000. He has since inspired several celebrities to make similar investments for their own homes, including Tamzin Outhwaite and Gordon Ramsay, whose application to build two cabins in the garden of his London residence was rejected by his local council.

Victoria and David have been particularly focused on transforming the garden at their Cotswolds home in recent years, enlisting a Chelsea Flower Show winner to fulfil their vision of creating a "fairytale" garden complete with its own orchard and natural swimming pond. It also appears to have sprawling lawns and a great outdoor seating area where the family can enjoy al fresco dinners and barbecues together in the summer.

David and Victoria have spent millions renovating their country retreat

As well as owning two UK properties in London and the Cotswolds, the Beckhams recently sparked speculation that they are set to invest in a property in Miami, after being spotted viewing a £36million apartment in Zaha Hadid’s famous building, 1000 Museum. Work for the 62-storey building has yet to be completed, but it is expected to reach a staggering height of 215 metres when done so in 2019, making it one of the tallest buildings in the city.

