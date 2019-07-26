Drew Barrymore's bathroom is every beauty lover's dream Whoa!

Drew Barrymore has given fans a peek inside her bathroom, and it’s very relatable to any beauty obsessives who can’t resist buying the latest makeup and skincare products. The Flower Beauty founder opened up about her pampering routine as part of her annual ‘beauty junkie week’, and shared a look at the vast array of products surrounding her bathroom sink.

The white tiled vanity unit has been almost completely covered with everything from soap to makeup remover, with a small vase of gypsophila adding a pretty touch amongst the clutter. “#beautyjunkieweek. The other way I roll!” Drew captioned the post, which provided a contrast to the incredibly organised cupboard she also showed to her 11.9 million Instagram followers.

Drew Barrymore shared a peek inside her bathroom on Instagram

Drew revealed she has an entire cupboard devoted to her health and beauty supplies, with everything stored in clear plastic trays, each of which has been neatly labelled so she can always find what she has been looking for.

While fans were amazed at the sheer number of products she had on the floor-to-ceiling shelving, Drew admitted that wasn’t even half of what she owns. “#beautyjunkieweek one part of my collection not the whole story and yes that is how I roll,” she wrote.

Drew also shared a peek inside her beauty cabinet

The mum-of-two isn’t the only Hollywood star to devote a cupboard to their beauty products; Katy Perry recently shared a look inside her "household closet" on Instagram, after inviting professional home organisers The Home Edit to tackle her "hoarding problems".

Like Drew, Katy has separated everything from shampoo and conditioner to cleanser into separate clear trays and rotating stands, with multiple bottles of each product so she will be stocked up for some time. "BIG shout out to @thehomeedit for helping me with my hoarding problems err I mean… my collecting problems #thisismylovelanguage," Katy captioned the clip, which panned around the huge cupboard that Katy has devoted to her toiletries and beauty products.

