Princess Marie-Chantal opens the doors to her New York townhouse The Greek royal has given the 1913 residence a modern makeover

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal has shared a look inside her Manhattan townhouse, where she lives with her husband Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece and their children. The fashion designer and her family relocated to New York from London a few years ago, and moved into the 1913 property where she previously lived with her parents in the early nineties.

Marie-Chantal was keen to put her own stamp on the residence, so replaced the leather wall coverings and red velvet sofas that had previously been there in favour of "easy neutrals" – all with an opulent regal flair, of course.

Princess Marie-Chantal shared a look inside her New York home in Architectural Digest

Sharing a tour of the property in the September issue of Architectural Digest, Princess Marie-Chantal explained that the second floor serves as the main entertaining space, with a spacious living room where her daughter Princess Maria-Olympia often invites her friends round – prompting her mum to make a special addition just for them.

GALLERY: Inside the Greek royals' 5 amazing homes around the world

"When I have dinners, I’ve noticed that Olympia’s friends all sit on the windowsill," Princess Marie-Chantal said, showing the African textile cushions that line the windows at the back of the room.

The Crown Princess used to live in the property with her parents

The rest of the living room has the same neutral colour scheme, with a geometric black and grey carpet, curved bouclé linen sofas and vases of fresh blooms on each coffee table. The décor is so beautiful, Olympia is said to spend the majority of her time there, despite having her own apartment elsewhere in the city. The 23-year-old’s bedroom is described as having grey-and-white “scribble paper” on the walls, with her own white seating area and large flat-screen television.

MORE: The most beautiful holiday homes owned by the royal family

The Greek royals are lucky enough to have five amazing homes around the world, including a property in Chelsea, London, a Cotswolds estate, a holiday home in Harbour Island, Bahamas, as well as a country retreat in Yorkshire.

The interview features in Architectural Digest's September issue

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.