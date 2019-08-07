YOU could be neighbours with Prince William and Kate Middleton – find out how Find out how you could live on the Sandringham Estate

A house has become available to rent close to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's country home, Anmer Hall, offering the rare opportunity to become neighbours with members of the royal family. The two-bedroom cottage in Anmer has been listed on the Sandringham Estate website, and is reportedly located opposite the gated driveway to Prince William and Kate's Georgian mansion, which they received as a wedding gift from the Queen.

However, not just anybody will be able to move into the property; Sandringham has a strict housing policy that prioritises those who live and work locally, although those moving to the area will also be considered. Rather than being let on a first-come, first-served basis, tenants are also selected based on who is best suited to the property.

A cottage is available to rent close to Prince William and Kate's home, Anmer Hall

Few details have been shared about the cottage online, but it will be let unfurnished, and has a large garden, off-road parking, and is located at the end of a row of terraced housing. The property has been newly-refurbished, but prospective tenants are warned that it has steep stairs. It is available for the price of £700 per calendar month.

The Sandringham Estate has a strict no cat policy, while dogs are considered on a house by house basis. And it's far from your only opportunity to live close to the royals, as there are over 300 residential, commercial and agricultural properties spanning across 13 villages, although this is one of the closest to the Cambridges' home.

The property is located in Anmer on the Sandringham Estate

Prince William and Kate often enjoy spending time at Anmer Hall with their three young children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Although the Duke and Duchess are now primarily based at Kensington Palace, they often spend their holidays at their ten-bedroom country home, while the entire royal family gathers at Sandringham over Christmas, where the Queen traditionally hosts dinner at Sandringham House.

