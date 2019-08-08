Joan Collins' Cote D'Azur style table setting is the epitome of chic In our dream life, we live like Joan

Oh, what we'd give to be a lunch guest at Dame Joan Collins' home. Imagine the famous faces, the fascinating conversation, incredible food and decadent décor. It must be wonderful to hang out with Joan. Well, now the screen legend has given us a little insight into her house, and we can confirm it's just as glamorous as she is. Of course, the ever-youthful actress – famed for her role as the fierce Alexis in Dynasty – is on Instagram (she gets cooler by the second) and Joan just shared a photo of her pretty dining table. "Love my new #tablecloth#sometimesitsthelittlethings," she wrote.

Photo credit: Instagram / Joan Collins

The picture shows an extremely stylish table setting with a teal and white striped tablecloth featuring a summery olive print. On top are some gorgeous pale blue china plates with an unusual waved edge, exquisite blue tumblers and of course a floral centrepiece plus plenty of candles. The table is set for six or seven people, so Joan was surely expecting company.

Joan and her husband Percy

The star's followers adored her home décor as much as us, with one posting: "South France style, very beautiful," and another saying, "Très Provençal Joan, Bravo." One fan commented: "Love this slightly goth feel with the candle." Another suggested the actress pen a lifestyle guide, telling her: "Joan, I love your views and style....You should write a book on life tips, I'd buy it." The table also got the thumbs up from Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner who liked the post.

Joan recently shared a photo of her gorgeous bedding set too

Joan's love for all things Cote D'Azur spans decades and has been enjoying time there this summer; she even owns a house in celebrity hotspot St Tropez. Back in 2015, the star told The Telegraph of the French town: "It has a unique atmosphere, a joie de vivre, particularly in the summer months, that is infectious."

She added: "I’ve had a house there for 25 years and regularly spend three or four months there annually. The town is constantly changing – there are always new restaurants, clubs and shops to explore." Joan also recommended the local pottery to be found in the market – perhaps that's where she picked up her fabulous crockery?

