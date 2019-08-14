Kourtney Kardashian shares a peek inside her stunning home office Discover where she set up her lifestyle website Poosh

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a peek inside her amazing home office – and revealed the extra-special touch added by her interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who has previously revealed she would love to pursue a career in interiors, used her own workspace for inspiration in a feature about office chairs on her lifestyle website Poosh.

Martyn posted photos of the office on Instagram, revealing that it includes a chair that once belonged to former French President Mitterand in the 1970s. The vintage chairs are from Pierre Jeanneret and can sell for over £10,000 a pair, and are positioned next to a Jules Leleu desk, another designer whose furniture can sell for anywhere between £2,000 to £73,000 online.

Thankfully, Kourtney's office furniture suggestions are a lot more budget-friendly, starting at $76 (around £62) for modern chairs from Furmax, and including an incredibly similar Mid Century armchair to the ones owned by Kourtney for $360 (£297) from France & Son.

The chic office has high ceilings with hardwood flooring and floor-to-ceiling windows on either side, filling the space with natural light and providing an inspiring setting for the mum-of-three to focus on work. Film-inspired photographs and prints line one wall, including a Batman artwork and a portrait of Audrey Hepburn.

Kourtney is not the only one of her family to collaborate with Martyn when designing her dream home; Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have also showcased their beautiful properties courtesy of the interior designer, which are all completely unique and convey the sisters' different personalities and sense of style.

While Kourtney has an amazing home office, her sister Kylie recently shared a look inside her new office headquarters for her beauty company, Kylie Cosmetics, complete with a pink neon sign emblazoned with her name at the entrance. With photos of herself and her products all over the walls, and a TV screen showing the beauty mogul and her sister Khloé sampling lip kits, there's no doubt who is in charge of this incredible office!

