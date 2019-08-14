Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard reveals exciting plans for his London home We can't wait to see the end result

He's gearing up for a busy few months on Strictly Come Dancing, but that isn't stopping AJ Pritchard from making some big changes in his home life too. The professional dancer is planning a major makeover of his flat in London, starting with the open plan living room, kitchen and dining room.

The 24-year-old discussed his decorating plans in a new Instagram video filmed at his home – sharing a rare glimpse at his kitchen. The room is completely white, with everything from the cabinets to the worktops and walls all in the monochrome hue, so AJ is keen to add some splashes of colour.

AJ Pritchard is renovating his London flat

Speaking to an interior designer from furniture retailer Danetti, AJ said: "I've got a very nice flat, that's white, and white on white on white, so I need to find my colours, my design and my ideas and obviously use the space to the best of my ability. Because obviously it's a flat in London, there's not that much space and I'm completely colour blind so that's another thing for you."

AJ also explained that he likes to use the two-bedroom flat as a place to relax and unwind after his long days at work, but he does enjoy entertaining friends and family from time to time. However, it appears that his fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones is yet to be among his dinner party guests; the dancer jokingly commented on AJ's photo, writing: "Just??? You moved in a year ago and I still haven't been invited over but that's ok as I posted your address online."

AJ shared a look inside his kitchen in an Instagram video

The professional dancer is yet to settle on a colour scheme for his flat, but was leaning towards pops of grey and pale blue for a calming influence. In June, AJ revealed he had been looking through furniture swatches to kit out his new home, and was choosing his new sofa and armchair from a selection of different grey fabrics. We're looking forward to seeing how it turns out!

