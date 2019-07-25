Kylie Jenner gives a tour of her new office for her expanding beauty empire and WOW Warning: You might turn green with envy…

Kylie Jenner has taken to Instagram to show off her brand new office to her 141 million fans. The guided tour took place on the beauty mogul's Instagram Stories on Wednesday and we can't get over how fabulous it looks. If you thought your office was nice, think again! The 21-year-old, who was recently declared the youngest self-made billionaire, walked her followers around her LA office, captioning the first video: "Office day."

Upon walking in, there is a large grey rug complete with low-sitting chairs and a coffee table that resembles a pebble. She has photos of herself on the walls (well, you would, wouldn't you?) and a huge screen on the wall - and what's on the TV? A video of Kylie with her sister Khloe testing out lip glosses - but of course.

On the desk, there's a big bouquet of red roses, an iPad fronting outwards (we suspect for visitors to sign in with) and a neon Kylie sign on the back wall.

She then showed off her wide display of magazine covers over the years as well as a wall of all of her lip kits since launching Kylie Cosmetics in 2015.

"Photoshoot at the office today. But, the little details around my office just make me so happy!" she said in the video alongside a video of her walking through a hallway that was roped off that was pink - the same colour as the Kylie Skin collection - which she then showed off her "showroom."

Afterwards, she gave her followers a glimpse at where her staff sit. In big, white neon letters that spelt out 'Kylie Skin' we saw two girls sitting in their white cubicles hard at work.

Next up, she showed some snaps of what looked like her desk which showed some pink lip-shaped chocolate.

And of course, no chic office is complete without pink desk accessories. We can see Kylie Cosmetics notepad, a pink stapler, a pink sellotape holder and pink branded pencils.

Anyone else think Kylie's a fan of pink?

Earlier this year, Kylie revealed she created a second bedroom for her daughter Stormi Webster within her office at Kylie Cosmetics. She shared a glimpse inside the fun toddler-friendly space in her YouTube video. "Stormi is in all my meetings. She really is," she said.