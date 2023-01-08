Inside the Kardashian-Jenners' mind-blowing property empire – Kylie, Kim, Kris & Co The Kardashians stars take luxe living to the next level with their palatial homes

The Kardashian-Jenners regularly share glimpses behind-the-scenes of their lavish homes on Instagram and The Kardashians, revealing incredible features such as entire rooms dedicated to fine china and Birkin handbags, along with pristine pantries and sprawling gardens many of us could only dream of - and Channel 4's The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Dynasty has shed another light on their jaw-dropping property empire.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's property portfolio revealed

Their combined property portfolio is estimated to be worth over $200million, and with the news that Kim Kardashian has recently bought a new $70million home, it's a figure that keeps on rising. Keep up with the Kardashian-Jenners' fabulous homes here…

WATCH: Inside Kris Jenner's jaw-dropping Hidden Hills mansion

Loading the player...

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian continues to live in the family home she shared with her ex-husband Kanye West with their four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – following their split. She opened the doors to the "minimalistic monastery" home in a video for Vogue's 73 Questions, giving a glimpse inside the open plan kitchen and living room, which has a huge central island and range oven with aluminium splashbacks, and a dining table where they can sit together at mealtimes.

The mum-of-four gave fans a peek inside her incredible wardrobe that looks more like a shop, with open shelving displaying her insane collection of designer handbags and shoes.

Kim has also recently splashed out $70million on a beachfront home in Malibu that once belonged to Cindy Crawford.

RELATED: Inside Kim Kardashian's jaw-dropping $70million Malibu home

The incredible home spans spans 7,450 square feet and is designed to take advantage of the beautiful views, with several terraces and expansive decks ideal for entertaining.

The house boasts a living room, den, dining area and gourmet kitchen with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open out to a wraparound deck with a fire pit.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's incredible property portfolio revealed

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian lives in an incredible home next door to her mother, Kris Jenner, in the Hidden Hills community. She moved into the property with her daughter True in November 2021 and has since welcomed her second child, a baby boy, via surrogate in the summer.

The house includes an outdoor swimming pool, a beautiful sitting room with a bar, and even a panic room, along with a neatly-organised pantry and walk-in wardrobe.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian lives in Calabasas in a 12,000-square-foot mansion that has a home cinema, a spa with sauna, six bedrooms and multiple living areas – ideal for her three children and new blended family with husband Travis Barker, who also owns a home nearby.

MORE: Who sued the Kardashians? The $100million lawsuit explained

Kourtney's kitchen is ultra-stylish and modern, with a range oven featuring stainless steel splashbacks and open shelving so her herbs and spices are close at hand while cooking.

The mum-of-three has previously said she would love to be an interior designer, and she certainly appears to have a flair for styling judging by this beautiful sitting room, which features neatly-stacked books on the coffee tables, an open log fire and array of sofas and a chaise longue creating a cosy ambience.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner constructed her jaw-dropping Hidden Hills home at the same time as Khloe, and revealed a tour of the incredible property in The Kardashians, showcasing an eight-car garage, a movie theatre, a private gym and even a "dish room" to display fine china from designers including Hermes and Gucci.

MORE: Kris Jenner's immaculate kitchen could rival a grocery store

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has a vast £29million home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, complete with seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a home cinema and bar. The star has a gorgeous living room area which has silver-coloured seating and a desk next to the door leading out to the pool.

The swimming pool runs down the middle of the house, with sun loungers and comfy seating on either side, making it a great spot for entertaining.

One of the bathrooms is so luxurious it could rival a spa, with a free-standing bathtub, a huge walk-in shower cubicle and a double sink area where she keeps her own Kylie Cosmetics products, of course.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall lives in Beverly Hills, in a home she bought from Charlie Sheen in 2017. Her sister Kourtney has previously shared a look inside her living room, which has chic rose-coloured sofas, a wooden coffee table and Marilyn Monroe artwork on the walls.

Kourtney has also shared a look inside Kendall’s pantry, which is filled with dried foods including cereals, flour and crackers, all of which are stored in labelled glass jars and containers on floor-to-ceiling shelving.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.