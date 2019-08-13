Heart Radio's Jamie Theakston renovated this beautiful £2.75m home We predict this will be snapped up quickly!

We may know him best as a television and radio presenter, but Jamie Theakston has revealed his hidden talent for interior design after renovating a beautiful four-bedroom home in London. The Heart Radio host - who presents the breakfast show with Amanda Holden - transformed the lavish home through his property development company Prinston Properties, and has listed it for sale for £2.75million.

Located in the affluent suburb of Barnes, south-west London, the house is currently on the market with Winkworth, and we're sure it will prove popular with buyers. The detached house in the heart of Barnes Village has been entirely refurbished throughout, and is like your dream Pinterest home bought to life, complete with a huge kitchen-diner with skylights and bi-folding doors out to the garden, and a pretty pink bathroom with rose gold accents and a stone resin bathtub.

Jamie Theakston has renovated this home in Barnes, London

Although Jamie has never lived in the property, the new owners can know it has received a special celebrity makeover courtesy of the former Live & Kicking host and his team. They have taken care to preserve many of the period features throughout the home, such as the large windows and traditional fireplace in the living room, but contemporary additions like a mustard velvet armchair and metallic accessories ensure it feels modern and fresh.

The house is currently for sale for £2.75million

The property is spread over three floors, with four bedrooms, two en-suite bathrooms, and a spacious family shower room. Meanwhile, outside the house benefits from a spacious garden with a flagstone terrace, lawn and beautiful mature Magnolia tree.

The property has been completely renovated throughout (Photos: Winkworth)

Jamie's co-presenter Amanda Holden also has a passion for interior design, and has recently been renovating her home in Surrey that she shares with husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters. The 48-year-old has also been working on a second home renovation at her second home in the Cotswolds, which has been transformed into an idyllic country retreat.

