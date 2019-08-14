The one thing you should NEVER do at a house viewing, according to Phil Spencer The property equivalent of treat them mean, keep them keen

When viewing your dream house, chances are you'll want to shout it from the rooftops, telling everyone – including the estate agent – just how much you love it. However, this is a rookie mistake according to Phil Spencer, who says it is the one thing you should never do at a house viewing.

Speaking on his Move IQ podcast, the Location, Location, Location presenter said that you should play it cool when viewing a property, as the negotiation process begins long before you call to make an offer. "People assume that the negotiations begin when you ring up the estate agent and say this is what I’m willing to offer for the house. In fact, the sales agent has been sizing you up from the very moment that he met you," he explained.

Phil added: "As you walk around the house he'll be watching body language, conversations between you and your partner. They're trained to do the job, they're trained to sell the house for the most money possible." Keep the ball in your court by never telling the estate agent just how much you like – or worse, love – the house. "Be honest if you like the house. Don't say you love the house, that you'll do anything it takes to buy it," he said.

Phil regularly shares his tips about buying and selling property, and previously revealed his simple way to boost your property value by thousands of pounds without spending a penny. Rather than investing in expensive renovation work or home extensions, Phil's tip is simple and involves little to no effort. It may sound too good to be true, but he says increasing your home's value could be as easy as giving it a name.

"Giving your home a name can be the easiest way to add thousands of pounds to its value, research shows. Regal-sounding names such as 'Crown Cottage' or 'Clarence Estate' are popular with buyers, while pastoral names such as 'Harvest Lodge' or 'Owl Corner' evoke a rural setting," Phil told This is Money.

