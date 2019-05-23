Kirstie Allsopp reveals the one colour you should never paint your home Do you agree with her?

Kirstie Allsopp has advised homeowners to "think twice" before painting a room in their home grey. Although the colour has become increasingly popular in recent years, the Location, Location, Location presenter said she is "yet to see it done really successfully", especially when it comes to enhancing the natural light in a room.

The mum-of-two, who is currently filming a new series of her Channel 4 property show with Phil Spencer, said that painting walls grey can impact on the light in a room, and instead recommended paler tones and off-white for the best effect.

Kirstie Allsopp has advised her followers to think twice about painting rooms grey

"Think twice before painting a house grey, even the palest grey," Kirstie tweeted on Wednesday. "It seems to be very fashionable at the moment and I’ve yet to see it done really successfully."

Kirstie was then inundated with photos from her followers showing off their own grey interiors, and pleas for advice over what other colours would work better. "Grey indoors swallows light, we’re a Northern hemisphere country we need to maximise light in our homes not eradicate it," she explained.

However, she’s not against using the colour entirely; Kirstie said she likes grey furniture and carpets, but painting whole walls in the hue can "risk light loss", and she instead recommends an off-white paint colour. "Then use pictures, cushions & fabric to inject colour," she explained, adding: "Without light bouncing off the walls colour can’t sing."

Kirstie often shares her expertise on property and interior design on social media, and recently sparked a debate amongst her followers after sharing her dislike for plug-in air fresheners and disinfectants, saying they are "unacceptable" and unnecessary, telling her followers "disgusting, environmentally unjustifiable and give many people, me included, shattering headaches".

The TV presenter also shared the approach she follows when cleaning her own home, saying: "You shouldn't put anything down your drains that you wouldn't have on your skin. Wake up and smell the poison." Instead, Kirstie favours a natural approach to cleaning, and prefers to open her windows to let fresh air in rather than spraying air fresheners or home fragrances around.

