Lena Dunham opens the doors to her arty New York pad

If we could design and furnish our own New York apartment, we'd like to think it would look a little like Lena Dunham's swanky-yet-personal pad (in our dreams). The actress-director-writer, who just popped up in the new Tarantino movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has given fans an insight into her home life in NYC in the latest issue of Domino Magazine, in which she pens an essay about creating her ideal space. Think statement vases, fabulous artwork, oodles of cushions and books everywhere; it's pretty much every grown-up girl's dream apartment. Although Lena admits her ex Jack Antonoff didn't take to living amongst her personal style.

Photo credit: Alberto Zanetti for Domino Magazine

Lena shared snaps from the photoshoot on her Instagram page, writing: "Home is where the cozy is. Thanks @dominomag for a beautiful day in my New York digs. Mi casa es su casa." Not surprisingly, her followers are just as obsessed with her home style as we are, with one telling the star of her pictures: "I love everything I see in these!!"

Photo credit: Alberto Zanetti for Domino Magazine

In just about every corner of her apartment, we see fabulous flea-market finds, memories and stunning fabrics with just the right colour balance, jumping from perfect pastels to sharper wooden hues. Lena's circular white dining table and fun polka dot chairs create a fun mood for supper with friends and her wavy-styled mirror behind is one of her favourite pieces. She says in Domino: "This Ettore Sottsass mirror is everything to me. The neon pink light creates the best mood."

Photo credit: Alberto Zanetti for Domino Magazine

One fan on Instagram was particularly taken by Lena's cool vase on her dressing table, writing: "Love the face vase, with the true life flower crown." The actress explains that her mother, who has a passion for finding properties and transforming them, found the vintage vase.

Photo credit: Alberto Zanetti for Domino Magazine

Lena's lounge is a peaceful and super stylish space – all those colourful cushions look seriously comfy. You can just imagine sipping a G&T as you lose yourself in a good read on that sofa. The artwork above is by Kristen Reichart from the Red Truck Clubhouse gallery in New Orleans, writes Lena.

