Mrs Hinch's reading corner for baby Ronnie is the cutest – see the photo

We just love this idea! Internet cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch has created a dedicated reading corner in the nursery of her new-born son Ronnie, and it looks so peaceful. The popular Influencer - real name Sophie Hinchliffe – shared a photo of the room on her Instagram page on Tuesday, posting a long message to her many followers about the cosy corner. We have to say, little Ronnie is one lucky boy to grow up with such a stylish mamma. What we'd give to have our boudoirs Hinched! Sophie wrote: "Now I know Ronnie can’t read yet... But I’ve created this little cosy corner for him, a reading corner in his nursery and I hope you guys love it as much as I do!"

Photo credit: Instagram / Mrs Hinch

She added: "I’ve already read a few nursery rhymes to him when he was sleeping, pointless maybe but I loved being able to just sit on my chair… rocking with him and reading to him. It may sound silly but it meant so much to me just being able to make that little vision of mine come true with my baby boy!"

Aw. We're not sure what we love most about Ronnie's reading corner: that cosy-looking rocking chair, the bow lamp or giant soft giraffe – and don't get us started on the gorgeous dotty wallpaper. Even the little man's curtains have luxury ties.

Photo credit: Instagram / Mrs Hinch

Mrs Hinch admitted that she can't stop staring at the stylish corner. "The chair is ridiculously soft and SO comfy! And the lamp matches perfectly in Ronnie's room (the bow on the front is super cute) and the giraffe is one of my fave pieces in his whole room (I’ve called him Greg FYI)." Ronnie's chair, lamp and giraffe are from Beautiful Bambino, while the curtains and coordinating cushions are by Dunelm. The super practical bookshelf comes from Ikea.

Photo credit: Instagram / Mrs Hinch

There were many compliments from Mrs Hinch's followers, with one writing: "I’m 22 and I want this reading corner for myself, what a dream." Another said: "This is so pretty. Reading to children is so important no matter what age. It’s where they find their love of stories to then get big and choose a book themselves."

Bravo Mrs Hinch!

