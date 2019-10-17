Phillip Schofield ALREADY has his Christmas decorations up – find out why Christmas has come early for the This Morning presenter

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas… for Phillip Schofield at least! The This Morning presenter surprised fans by showing off his Christmas tree and decorations on Thursday – but it's for a very special reason.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Phillip posed in front of a Christmas tree adorned with white fairy lights and pink baubles, writing: "4 days filming for How To Spend It… Christmas comes early," he captioned the photo. A second photo showed an unusual wicker mannequin positioned next to a lit-up star in what appeared to be a conservatory, with Phillip adding the caption: "I've bought you this."

Phillip Schofield has been filming his new ITV series

It isn't clear where Phillip was filming, but he has previously shot scenes for his ITV series – How To Spend It Well at Christmas – in the Oxfordshire home he shares with his wife Stephanie Lowe, so he may well have put the decorations up early in honour of the show. In the 2018 series, Phillip showcased several rooms in his family home, and filled his garden with an array of festive lights, snowman models and unicorns as part of a feature on the best high street Christmas lights.

GALLERY: Take a look inside Phillip Schofield's house

WATCH: Inside the most stylish celebrity kitchens

No one could blame Phillip for wanting to show off his beautiful house; with stylish interiors, a huge garden, and a spacious conservatory where he hosts special family dinners, it's a property to be proud of.

The TV host showed his Christmas decorations on Instagram

Phillip isn't the only one getting into the festive spirit; his This Morning co-host and close friend Holly Willoughby donned her finest festive pyjamas and slippers on Wednesday night to film the Christmas special of Celebrity Juice alongside Keith Lemon and Spice Girl Mel B.

MORE: See inside Holly Willoughby's beautiful London home

Explaining the premature festivities, Holly wrote: "It's CHRISTMAS on @celebjuiceofficial tonight... waiting for the magic to happen..." The mother-of-three also posed with a snowman for a selfie, which showed her wearing an over-the-top red headband.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.