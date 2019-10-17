Holly Willoughby is already celebrating Christmas – see her £165 flannel pyjamas They're available to buy on Net-a-Porter

There may be 69 days left until Christmas, but Holly Willoughby is already embracing the festive spirit. The TV star showed off her pair of red checked pyjamas and we're not going to lie – we need them stat! Taking to Instagram, Holly shared two snaps of her flannel outfit, which she teamed with a pair of very sparkly, sequinned booties.

Explaining the premature festivities, Holly wrote: "It's CHRISTMAS on @celebjuiceofficial tonight... waiting for the magic to happen..." The mother-of-three also posed with a snowman for a selfie, which showed her wearing an over-the-top red headband.

Holly showed off her Christmas pjs for Celebrity Juice

Holly, 38, appears to be wearing Rails' checked flannel pyjama set, which is available to buy on Net-a-Porter for £165. The pjs, which also come in blue, are cut for a relaxed fit and feature a drawstring waist for a flexible fit.

If you don't want to dig as deep into your pockets, Marks & Spencer has a perfect, cheaper version – their pure cotton checked pyjama set which sells online for a fraction of the price at £25. The description reads: "Is there anything cosier than a pair of brushed cotton pyjamas? This winter night staple has comfy long sleeves and a slightly loose fit. Matching check PJs for men and children-perfect for family evenings on the sofa together." We couldn't agree more!

Holly may have been donning her best festive gear for Celebrity Juice, but over on This Morning, the daytime TV star continues to wow fans with her latest outfits. On Thursday, Holly looked dreamy in a cream midi skirt by Massimo Dutti and crew top from knitwear company Pure London. As always, Holly added her favourite nude high heels into the mix. Fans praised the presenter's latest look, with one writing, "This is such a gorgeous outfit!" and another remarking: "Need this skirt!" The skirt costs £79.95 and currently all sizes are available online.

