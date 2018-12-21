Lorraine Kelly's Christmas tree features the sweetest sentimental detail How sweet!

Lorraine Kelly has given fans a glimpse at her Christmas tree – and it features a very sentimental decoration. Rather than top her tree with a fluffy angel or glistening star, Lorraine has added a fairy that was made by her daughter Rosie when she was just two years old, some 22 years ago!

The delicate tree topper is made from paper and hangs on the tree from a silver ribbon. "Fairy on top of my tree! Made by my daughter Rosie at Herries Nursery in Cookham when she was 2. #Christmas #Christmastree #family #celebrate #happy #love #precious," Lorraine captioned the photo.

Lorraine Kelly has topped her tree with a decoration made by her daughter as a toddler

Her snap also showcased some of the other decorations that trim her snow-effect Christmas tree, including cute dolls, and a glitter ornament spelling out the word Christmas. It appears to take pride of place next to a window in Lorraine’s Buckinghamshire home, where she relocated earlier this year after downsizing from her Dundee mansion.

Lorraine lives with her husband Steve Smith and their pet dog Angus in the property, while her daughter currently lives and works in Singapore. However, it is likely that the 25-year-old will be returning home to celebrate Christmas with her family, and she would have the perfect place to stay, as a guest house in the garden has been transformed into a winter wonderland courtesy of Wayfair.

Lorraine has transformed her guest house into a winter wonderland (Photo: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair.co.uk)

"It looks so cute in here and it’s not hugely expensive to make all these changes," Lorraine previously told HELLO! about the stylish space, which features a bed, luxurious armchair and desk space, decorated in rich jewel tones and metallic.

The 58-year-old previously said it had made sense for her to relocate from Dundee after their daughter left home, as the seven-bedroom property was too big for just her and Steve, while moving further south means she is based closer to London for work.

