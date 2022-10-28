14 cutest pumpkin patch photos from celebrity parents: Kylie Jenner, Victoria Beckham, more Even celebrities hit the pumpkin patch ready for Halloween...

It's officially spooky season! No matter your age, Halloween is the ultimate time to don your overalls and head to your nearest pumpkin patch to pick the best one for carving.

LOOK: 14 most jaw-dropping celebrity Halloween costumes: Heidi Klum, Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen & more

Away from the glitz and glamour of stardom, the likes of Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Kylie Jenner and more have proven they love to get creative with the family this time of year. If you're looking to get inspired, these celebrities and their little ones had so much fun choosing their pumpkins to carve! Scroll on for the cutest celebrity pumpkin patch photos...

Stacey's Solomon's son Rex looked super adorable sitting amongst the pumpkins in his cosy, grey knitted romper suit, pictured above. Who's recreating this snap with their little ones?

Kylie Jenner shared this cute photo of herself and daughter Stormi at the pumpkin patch in October. You really can't beat an autumnal pumpkin scene complete with hay bales!

MORE: 8 Halloween nail art ideas inspired by celebs: Christina Aguilera, Dua Lipa & more

SHOP: 10 best Halloween decorations for the house & garden: Door wreaths, outdoor lights & spooky decor ideas

Denise van Outen goes pumpkin picking with her daughter Betsy, so many pumpkins so little time!

Keep scrolling for more photos!

Seems like Halloween is a big event in the Beckham household, they needed a wheelbarrow to transport all their pumpkins!

MORE: 7 genius parenting tips Charley Webb swears by

The Hills star Lauren Conrad posted this adorable photo of two-year-old Liam playing with pumpkins. She has recently welcomed her second child, Charlie, with husband William Tell, so hopefully more cute pumpkin patch pictures are to come!

James Van Der Beek (a.k.a. Dawson from Dawson's Creek) had his hands full at the pumpkin patch!

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West enjoyed a play date at the pumpkin patch.

MORE: The spookiest high street Halloween decorations from John Lewis and more

Liv Tyler's little boy Sailor had big hopes for his Halloween pumpkin!

Alessandra Ambrosio posed amongst the pumpkins with her two children, Anja Louise and Noah Phoenix.

Prince Oscar of Sweden is a big pumpkin patch fan!

Heidi Klum needed a helping hand to carry the huge pumpkin she carefully picked out.

Kelly Rowland takes a sweet selfie with her son Titan during a family trip to the pumpkin patch.

How cute are Kendra Wilkinson's children playing at the pumpkin patch?

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.