Primark launches a glamorous GOLD bar cart for autumn – and it's only £30! We predict a sell-out when this goes into Primark stores

The season for entertaining is almost upon us, and your cocktail hour is about to get a luxurious upgrade courtesy of Primark's newest homeware collection. The high street retailer is launching its own gorgeous gold bar cart in stores in October – and at £30 it is a steal compared to similar designs available at the likes of John Lewis and Oliver Bonas.

The gold circular design drinks trolley has two glass shelves, built-in wheels and a handle so it can be wheeled over to your guests during Christmas entertaining. And it will make a chic Gatsby-esque addition to your living room at any time of year when artfully-styled with cocktail glasses, shakers and decanters.

Primark is launching a gold bar cart for £30

The bargain furniture is sure to sell out quickly when it is released mid-month as part of Primark's Luxe Living range, particularly as it is over £300 cheaper than a similar bar cart available at Oliver Bonas. The retailer's luxe round bamboo drinks trolley has marble and mirrored shelves, with a brass and bamboo frame, and costs £395. It is an undeniably luxurious addition to any home, but if you're on a budget, you can't go wrong with the new Primark bar cart. Plus, it will leave you with more cash to stock up on spirits to fill it up with!

Bar trolleys have become a must-have in recent years, with Michelle Keegan recently telling fans the Aruba Drinks Trolley from her Very homeware collection was one of her favourite designs.

Meanwhile, John Lewis & Partners has taken inspiration from "20th century minimalist aesthetics" for its Riya Bar Cart, which has a shiny gold metal frame and two tempered glass shelves.

The Primark bar cart will launch in stores from the week beginning 13 October, so get in quick as it won't be around for long!

