Take a peek inside Superdry co-founder Julian Dunkerton's incredible Cotswolds mansion Julian lives with his fashion designer wife Jade Holland Cooper

At the end of a winding, gravel driveway, set against a backdrop of rolling Cotswolds countryside rich in autumnal colours sits Dowdeswell Court, a magnificent honey-stoned Georgian mansion owned by multimillionaire entrepreneur Julian Dunkerton and his fashion designer wife, Jade Holland Cooper. "When I drive in I feel two things – home, and lucky," says the master of the £50m house. "It is just beautiful, breathtaking, and you can't help but feel blessed."

VIDEO: Take a peek inside Julian Dunkerton and Jade Holland Cooper's incredible home

You can't help but feel envious once you step over the pillared threshold and into the grand hallway, where an open fire blazes. Built in 1831 and lovingly restored by Julian over three years, the house, which is set in 250 acres and has eight bedrooms, several living rooms, a dining room, library, spa, gym and sauna, (and boasts the country's largest private outdoor swimming pool), is stylish, luxurious and homely, despite its scale.

The house has a spa, gym and sauna

As you'd expect from a fashion industry couple – Jade, 32, owns luxury lifestyle brand Holland Cooper – the house has a strong aesthetic and is filled with oversized sofas, scented candles, freshly cut flowers and beautiful artwork. The softer touches were added when Jade moved in two years ago. "There wasn't one mirror in the whole house," she says. "I'd do my make up in a pocket mirror."

Earlier this year it provided sanctuary for Julian, 54, as he fought a very public boardroom battle to seize back control of his clothing business empire Superdry. It was also the location for the couple's spectacular wedding last year, where Craig David performed a live set and actor Idris Elba was among the guests. Their other friends include actor Luke Evans, Viscount and Viscountess Weymouth and Mike and Zara Tindall, although Julian insists he's not, "a great networker."

