Strictly's Alex Scott shares a peek inside her London home

Alex Scott MBE is currently living her dream competing on Strictly Come Dancing with professional dance partner Neil Jones – and making it through another week after Kevin Clifton stepped in at the last minute to perform with her when Neil became injured at the end of October.

The retired footballer, who played for both Arsenal and the England national team, has been sharing glimpses into their training on social media, along with photos from her successful career as a football pundit. While Alex doesn't give much away about her personal life, she did recently tell HELLO! she is happily single after addressing rumours of a romance between herself and Neil.

Alex has occasionally given glimpses into her London home, often via photos of her pet dogs. One snap posted at Christmas showed her boxer dog wearing a party hat while sat in the living room with a special memento from her time at the London Olympics in 2012 – a Team GB duvet cover that was on the bed at her room in the athletes' village.

Alex Scott as her Team GB duvet from the 2012 Olympics at her home

The blue duvet cover is adorned with colourful images representing the different sports, and printed with the words: "Excellence, friendship and respect." It is no doubt a happy reminder of Alex's successful sporting career, which doubles up as a cosy blanket for her pets.

Another photo showed Alex cuddling up to her dog Ella, who passed away in summer 2018. It gave a peek inside the 34-year-old's living room, which has dual-colour walls in tones of cream and taupe, leather sofas, and a wooden frame hanging on the wall. Alex has a house plant in one corner, while a cushion with tassel trims adds a pop of colour.

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant lives in London

Alex's net worth is estimated at anywhere between £100,000 and £2million, but the humble star doesn't flaunt her lifestyle on social media. Her recent posts include a montage dedicated to her mum's 60th birthday, and her foray into ballroom dancing, which she said is something she's always wanted to do.

"I am absolutely buzzing to be signed up to Strictly. It's the show I've always wanted to do and I can't believe I'm finally going to be part of it. I’m super excited, but also terrified at the same time... The football pitch is a bit less glam than the ballroom, but I’m ready to try the sequins and dresses! Bring it on!" Alex said when her Strictly role was announced.

