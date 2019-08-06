Meet the matchmaker who hoped to find Prince Harry a bride Lara Asprey takes HELLO! on a tour of her stunning home

Just three years ago, Prince Harry was one of the most eligible bachelors in the world, so it’s little surprise that Lara Asprey – described as the world’s best matchmaker – was keen to find him a bride. In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! at her beautiful London home, Lara explained that she had "put the feelers out" for Harry as part of her role as head of Asprey Introductions, prior to him meeting Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex.

"I did put the feelers out to see if we could help him. We have friends in common and had lots of people for him. Then he was introduced to Meghan, damn it," she laughed. "Someone else got there first."

Lara also admitted that she wouldn’t have originally predicted that Harry and Meghan would be such a successful match. "I would not have necessarily picked her as perfect for Harry so it just goes to show that chemistry is unpredictable. Had I met her I’d have seen it because they’re great together."

Lara Asprey spoke exclusively to HELLO! at her London home

The mother-of-one started her matchmaking business five years ago and has successfully introduced hundreds of couples who have gone on to marry and start families together. Lara also has her own TV show The Ultimate Matchmaker, which sees her and her team sends clients on magical dates to castles and private islands.

The first step for Lara is to meet a potential client, usually over a drink in a hotel, and discuss what they are looking for in a partner – with some celebrities proving particularly popular as a 'dream date'. "Many women say the actor Henry Cavill. For men, Kate Beckinsale is mentioned quite a lot. And Jennifer Aniston. I wish I could get my hands on her, I could definitely find love for her," Lara said. "We’ve had quite a few high-profile people on our books: actors, models, billionaires. It’s difficult for them to meet somebody on Tinder so they come to us."

Read the full interview in HELLO! magazine, out now. The Ultimate Matchmaker starts on W Channel (UKTV) on August 5 at 11pm.