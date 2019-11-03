Strictly's Tess Daly shares a look inside her dressing room The 50-year-old showed off her impressive makeup haul

Tess Daly always looks impeccable on her weekly appearances on Strictly Come Dancing with Claudia Winkleman, and before the series began, she gave fans a rare peek inside her glam room. The 50-year-old decluttered her dressing room at the beginning of September, sharing a rare look at her décor – and her impressive makeup collection.

The TV presenter has a white dressing table with Hollywood-style lit-up mirror and drawers dedicated to all of her beauty products. Tess has kept her vast array of lip glosses and lipsticks organised in Perspex containers within a drawer, while her brushes are all stored in patterned mugs on top. Among the makeup buys among Tess’ stash is Urban Decay’s cult All Nighter setting spray, and Benefit’s the POREfessional primer.

Tess Daly shared a look inside her dressing room

“Decluttering the dressing table,” Tess captioned the photo on Instagram Stories, before sharing a glimpse at the surprising décor she would love for another room in her house. The mum-of-two shared her “new room wish list” in another photo – and we think her daughters Amber and Phoebe would love it too!

The room is painted entirely pink, with bold lipstick prints on the walls, a black-and-white patterned rug, and hanging egg chair in the corner. Decorated in a bold colour palette of vibrant pink and red, it would be a vibrant update to Tess’ dressing room.

Tess said this was her dream room decor

Tess lives with her husband Vernon Kay in Buckinghamshire, and occasionally shares glimpses inside their beautiful house, which boasts its own outdoor swimming pool and huge garden, where they even have two Shetland ponies. The Strictly host has previously spoken to HELLO! about their family life at home, saying she loves the time she isn't working and is able to relax with her daughters. "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum,' she said.

