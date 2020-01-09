Kim Kardashian's house has a second kitchen and a walk-in fridge – see her amazing tour The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave fans a tour on Instagram

Kim Kardashian has set the record straight after fans were shocked by a photo of her half-empty fridge and questioned how she can feed herself, husband Kanye West and their four children on such little food. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an incredible behind-the-scenes look inside their home on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, revealing that not only do they have two kitchens, they also have two pantries, several freezers and a huge walk-in refrigerator to store all of their fresh food.

Kim Kardashian shared a peek inside her second kitchen

The tour began with a peek inside the pantry that started the furore, which featured one shelf all the way round lined with ingredients in glass jars as she has removed plastic from her house, and a frozen yoghurt machine. One fridge in the room is dedicated entirely with drinks, while another has cartons of milk and fresh juices. "However, let me show you something," Kim said in the video, as she walked through to a hidden second kitchen in her home and opened the door to her huge walk-in fridge. "This is the kitchen where it all happens, and guys, I have a walk-in refrigerator where we keep all of our fresh, organic produce."

The family has a walk-in fridge to store all their fresh produce

The fridge has wrap-around shelving filled with baskets of fresh fruit and vegetables, along with pre-prepared meals from the family's chef, and everything from tomato ketchup to jam neatly displayed on rotating carousels. "I also have another pantry because this is the kitchen we cook in," Kim explained, as she led the way to the second pantry filled with cooking supplies. Like her sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Kim has displayed some of her ingredients in glass jars, while others are separated into trays to keep everything neat and organised.

Kim also shared a peek inside her pantry

And that's not all; Kim showed how she has yet another freezer and a fridge that is filled with "tonnes of oat milk and almond milk", as all of her children have different types of milk, while she has also cut out dairy to follow a plant-based diet. Phew!

