Stacey Solomon reveals nerves as she undertakes huge kitchen renovation project

New Year, new kitchen! Stacey Solomon has revealed that she is undertaking a huge renovation project at the home she shares with boyfriend Joe Swash, by fitting a brand new kitchen. The Loose Women star admitted she was feeling "a little nervous" as the work begun on Tuesday, although she was excited to see the finished result after initially planning to do the project last year.

Sharing a video of herself and baby Rex hiding away in her bedroom as her old kitchen was torn out downstairs, Stacey wrote: "It's been a long time coming so I can't wait! I'm a little bit nervous for some reason. It was supposed to be done last year but with the baby and Christmas it just didn't work out so here we go."

Stacey Solomon shared a before photo ahead of her kitchen renovation

The 30-year-old also revealed that they were donating their old kitchen to someone else in need, rather than throwing it away. Stacey gave fans one last look at the fitted white cabinets and island unit with black worktops, and monochrome mosaic tiles on the walls, writing: "So we are giving this kitchen to someone who needs it. I really didn't want it to just be taken out and end up God knows where so I'm so glad we found a new home for it." Stacey's next Instagram Stories post showed how the kitchen looked after the units had all been ripped out, telling fans: "So scary. The worktop is heavy so will go when the van arrives to collect it."

Stacey is donating her kitchen to someone else who needs it

Stacey has been busy putting her own stamp on her "together home" with Joe since they moved in together in October 2018. As well as displaying her favourite family photos, ornaments and accessories around the house, she has also given her sons Zachary and Leighton the freedom to choose their own furniture, resulting in her youngest son having a custom-made bed designed to resemble a giant shark's mouth eating a boat. We can't wait to see what she does next!

