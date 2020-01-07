Loose Women's Coleen Nolan shares a peek inside her modern kitchen – and it's pristine! Coleen couldn't resist showing off her spotless home

Coleen Nolan shared a rare look inside her family home on Monday after having a post-Christmas cleaning spree. The Loose Women star enlisted professional cleaners to tackle her kitchen and dining room, and they left the open-plan room spotless.

"May have found the best cleaners ever!!" Coleen wrote alongside three photos from her pristine house. The 54-year-old has a modern kitchen featuring a muted white and grey colour scheme, with glossy cabinets and a huge island unit lined with three stools serving as a breakfast bar area. With white walls, spotlights in the ceilings and two industrial-style pendant lights hanging overhead, the kitchen feels bright and airy, with minimal clutter on the work surfaces.

The open plan room leads out into Coleen's garden via glass doors, and she has a long marble dining table flanked by eight dark chairs topped with red cushions positioned adjacent to them, as a formal dining area.

Coleen appears to have been inspired to have a New Year clear out after transforming her house for Christmas with a stunning display throughout her hallway, living room and dining room featuring several Christmas trees, garlands and festive models. She had the help of her daughter Ciara to decorate her home for the festive season, admitting it had taken them all day to do – and no doubt just as long to take them all down!

The TV personality isn't the only ITV star who has started January with a sort out at home; on Sunday Kate Garraway revealed she had been inspired to have a spring clean, something she immediately regretted after struggling to get rid of anything, something which This Morning's Eamonn Holmes said he could relate to. "Exactly what we are doing today Kate. My to go pile is the same as yours…. Going nowhere it seems," he commented.

