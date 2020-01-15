Amazon is now selling Ring indoor cameras for £49 Keep an eye on your home from anywhere

If you’ve been considering getting a camera to keep watch over your home, now could be the perfect time as Amazon has started selling the Ring indoor security camera for £49. The online retailer is offering the compact plug-in indoor camera that lets you see, hear and speak to people and pets from your phone, tablet or select Echo devices - and it’s so easy to use.

The camera is set up in your home and then connected to your devices (it can be used on everything from smartphones to tablets and even your Alexa). You place one (or more) of the cameras throughout your home, and then you can see everything that’s going on while you’re out.

Ring compact indoor camera, £49, Amazon

Pet owners especially will be fans of the device, which lets you keep an eye on your four-legged friends while you’re out. It also gives peace of mind while you’re on holiday, and if that isn’t an excuse to book a trip, we don’t know what is!

As the product is new there are no reviews yet, but US shoppers have been loving the camera. One wrote: “I am really impressed with this camera, and also own the Echo Show 5. The wide-angle lens covers a lot of my living room. So happy I can monitor the activities of my 3 cats from the bedroom. Setup is a breeze if you have owned a Ring device.”

The main problem, of course, will be stopping ourselves from checking what our beloved pets are up to ten times a day...

