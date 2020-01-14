Emma Willis opens up about her huge renovation project at family home The Voice host said her house is still a work in progress

Emma Willis regularly makes her fans green with envy with glimpses inside the luxurious house she shares with her husband Matt and their three children, Isabelle, Ace and Trixie-Grace. However, she has said the property is still very much a "work in progress" amid a renovation project to transform their new-build home into an authentic country cottage.

Speaking to House Beautiful about the ongoing work she and Matt have been doing since relocating to Hertfordshire from north London three years ago, Emma explained: "The house looks like a country cottage, but inside, the rooms were very square and the walls were white. We more or less pulled it down and started over, trying to mirror the cottage style but with a modern twist. It was a big learning curve and there were times when I doubted my judgement. It's still a work in progress and we haven't put up our pictures or photos of the children yet."

They may not yet have got round to hanging family photos on the walls, but Emma and Matt have still added plenty of colour and personality to their home with bold furnishings including a Chesterfield sofa that the TV presenter had re-upholstered in a vibrant yellow hue, and leopard print stair runners, curtains and cushions.

Emma also revealed some of the other unique pieces she has invested in, including reclaimed furniture such as "an old workbench with a working vice, which is now a kitchen sideboard" and a "giant silver letter 'A' for our son Ace" that originally came from a factory in Russia. "It's great to have a few unique pieces," she said. Of course, she has also added pieces from her own homeware line, including a pink leopard print duvet cover in her daughter's bedroom. We can't wait to see the finished result!

