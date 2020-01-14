Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, both have stunning homes which they regularly give fans a peek inside. Although IKEA is a go-to shopping destination for many, we didn't expect it would be where the Loose Women star and Instagram cleaning sensation choose to stock up on home decorations. But that is exactly what they did on Monday!

The close friends took their little boys Rex and Ronnie on a day out to the Swedish retailer and revealed some of the bargain products they picked up during their trip. In a video she posted to her Instagram stories, Stacey can be seen picking up several £6 glass jugs from one of the display tables. "If you see it and love it, take it because you may never see it again," she joked, and anyone who has visited IKEA would know how relatable that is! After getting home and reviewing her purchases - which included three jars, two jugs, two plants and wicker baskets - she said: "I have a jar obsession, I must stop."

She later shared a hilarious video of her partner Joe Swash preparing to make a cup of coffee before getting told off by the 30-year-old for trying to use the white IKEA display mugs in the glass cabinet! "What does he think he's doing? Those are the show cups. The cups that we actually drink from are in the cupboard below," she joked.

Mrs Hinch, on the other hand, was quick to get her hands on more of her favourite artificial potted plants that she already has in her bathroom and her lounge. At just £6, they are a bargain buy to brighten up your living space! Although that wasn't the 29-year-old's only purchase, she revealed on Instagram she thought she had been very restrained, stating: "I only have one bag so I'm pleased I didn't go OTT in the end."

Other of her must-haves included a pack of £2.75 white tea lights, two wicker trays to hold them, white and grey baskets that cost £10, and a white picture frame. Like Stacey, jars also featured in her shopping bag, and the Essex native said she plans to use one for cotton buds, one for her dog Henry's treats and one she is still undecided.

Both ladies revealed their little boys slept through most of the trip, but Mrs Hinch did share a sweet snap of the four of them having a break from shopping to grab some lunch. She wrote: "A day spent doing the most simple things are by far the best days [heart emoji] @staceysolomon we love you! #ronnieandrex."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.