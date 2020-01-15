Reese Witherspoon shares a glimpse inside cozy home in new photo with children The Big Little Lies star lives in California with her husband Jim Toth and her three children

Reese Witherspoon has given fans a sneak peek inside her mansion – and it's so homely! The Big Little Lies star shared a photo on Instagram of her lookalike daughter Ava Phillipe and her youngest son Tennessee Toth relaxing on a shiplank bunk which is covered with white and black gingham cushions. The siblings were also joined in the photo by their three pet dogs, who can be seen relaxing on a Turkish rug close to the bed. The room appears light and airy, with white storage units making the most of the space. A painting of a boat adds a serene touch. Fans adored the sweet photo, and many took to commenting on it. One wrote: "A dream nook," while another commented: "What a cozy room." A third added: "Oh my goodness, this is the cutest picture ever!"

Reese Witherspoon shared a photo inside her home with her children Ava and Tennessee

The Legally Blonde actress lives with her husband Jim Toth, who she shares Tennessee with, and her two older children, Ava and Deacon, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillipe. Ava is currently at university at Berkeley, but often comes home to visit her family at the weekends. As well as having a home in Los Angeles, Reese also has a beach house in Malibu, which she purchased last summer. The gated two-acre property comprises of a farmhouse as well as a French cottage, complete with a barn and a guest house. There are also horse stables, a riding area and a screening room. Adding to Reese's property portfolio are multiple houses in Nashville, Tennessee, where she grew up.

MORE: Kim Kardashian reveals the sweet way daughter Chicago changed her family

Reese with her The Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globes

READ: Jennifer Aniston gives glimpse inside her Beverly Hills mansion

Reese no doubt enjoyed a relaxing weekend with her family following her busy schedule during awards season. The Morning Show star has been a regular on the red carpet, and co-presented an award at the Golden Globes earlier in the month with Jennifer Aniston. The pair had a great time throughout the evening, and Jennifer revealed on Instagram that Reese had asked Beyoncé and Jay-Z for some of their champagne after their table ran out of water. The mother-of-three later took to her own Instagram account to share photos from the night, and praised her co-stars from both The Morning Show and Big Little Lies. She wrote: "Some of my favorite moments from last night! So proud of both @themorningshow and the @biglittlelies teams... you all were magic makers in support of bigger conversations and will continue to make waves for women in film and production for years to come! #goldenglobes."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.