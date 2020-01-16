Hilary Duff shares a look inside her luxurious kitchen – and fans can't get enough See where she lives with husband Matthew Koma and children Luca and Banks

Hilary Duff has given fans a rare look inside her beautiful home, and they are obsessed with her colourful kitchen. The Lizzie McGuire actress, who tied the knot with husband Matthew Koma at their residence in December, opened the doors to her luxurious property for a new commercial shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

The clip shows Hilary balancing her busy family life with her children Luca, seven, and one-year-old Banks, while trying to stave off a cold. Much of the clip is filmed in her colourful kitchen, which features blue painted wooden cabinets and integrated appliances, offset by white glossy counters and metallic gold handles and open wall shelving.

Hilary Duff has given fans a look inside her home

Adding to the statement décor is the blue and white geometric patterned tiles on the walls, and the large island unit with a sink and extra storage space. While Hilary's caption focused on the homeopathic remedy she used to stave off winter illness, her Instagram followers couldn't get enough of her colourful kitchen décor, with some admitting they had watched several times to see a better glimpse inside her home.

"Is it wrong that I had this video on repeat just to get another look at your kitchen?!" one wrote, while another commented: "OMG I LOVE your kitchen! That's seriously kitchen goals." A third added: "I love your kitchen. All that blue, so pretty…"

Hilary's kitchen and dining room is open plan with luxurious gold accents

It has been an exciting month for Hilary and her family; not only did she marry Matthew Koma at home shortly before Christmas, wearing a beautiful bespoke Jenny Packham gown, but the newlyweds also jetted away to Africa shortly after Christmas for a once-in-a-lifetime safari honeymoon. Sharing photos from the trip on social media, Hilary revealed they had been lucky enough to see the big five during their tours, but admitted she had been struggling with how much she missed her two young children.

