Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pivot once again with $52 million former home's sale — new details

It's been almost a complete year since Ben Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez, was finalized. However, the last remaining threads in their relationship still remain.

Case in point, their once marital home in Beverly Hills. The couple, who rekindled their relationship in 2021 after breaking off their initial engagement in 2004, found and purchased the estate in Bel Air after two years of searching for their "dream home."

© Getty Images Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's former home is back off the market

The property is spread over five acres and is considered one of the most prestigious in the Beverly Hills area, with a spectacular view of the Hollywood Hills. Ben and Jennifer tied the knot in 2022 and moved in.

However, the home was placed on the market in early 2024, two months before the pair finally revealed they had separated. The 12-bedroom mansion was initially placed on the closed market for a whopping $68 million before entering the public market.

© Getty Images The couple first purchased the home in 2023, a year after finally tying the knot

In May of 2025, the price was knocked down to nearly $60 million. But in July, the home was taken off the market. That quickly changed in September of 2025, when the exes re-listed their home for $52 million, a steep $16 million decline from their initial asking price.

Now, per multiple reports and estate listings, the home is once again off the market, the second time this has taken place in the time their home has been placed on sale.

The home boasts a "sports complex," with facilities for basketball, pickleball, a gym, a boxing ring, even a sports lounge with a bar. It has a zero edge infinity pool with an outdoor kitchen, fire-pit and couches, perfect for pool parties and barbecues.

There are 12 bedrooms and 24 baths, a 5,000 square-foot guest penthouse, caretaker house, two-bedroom guardhouse, 12 car garage and parking for 80 cars. Jennifer has been intermittently living in the home still, although both she and Ben maintain separate residences.

© Getty Images A couple months before making their separation public, the Beverly Hills home was listed for $68 million

Despite their divorce capping off what has been a two decade Hollywood love story, they still remain on good terms, with Ben even showing up to support his ex at the premiere of the musical adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, which he co-produced with Matt Damon. The couple's kids (Jennifer welcomed twins with ex Marc Anthony, Ben has three kids with ex Jennifer Garner) are also close.

Speaking with CBS Sunday Morning, the actress reflected on the "tough time" she experienced in the wake of the separation, and how Kiss of the Spider Woman served as respite. "It was hard not to think about stuff, but it was like the best and the worst of times, in a way," she said.

© Getty Images Its asking price was then slashed to $60 million, and once again to $52 million

"Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy. And then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, 'How do I reconcile this?' But you get through it." She also gave her ex-husband his props for helping her bring the adaptation to life.

"I told him this was the role I was born to play and I wanted to do it and he was like, 'Okay.' And he helped make it happen."