It seems like Reese Witherspoon's entire family are a force to be reckoned with! The Big Little Lies actress announced on Twitter this week that her two young nieces Abby James and Draper have collaborated together to create their very own clothing line called Abigail Draper. What's more, the fashion brand aims to inspire and voice confidence for women. Reese shared a photo of herself with Abby and Draper, alongside the message: "My brilliant, adorable nieces started their own line of clothing for young girls. It’s all about empowering young people to be strong & kind. How great is that?" Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Absolutely love this! Fantastic! The world needs more inspirational girls like you," while another wrote: "Great! Go get those dreams!" A third added: "Fabulous – be proud!"

Reese Witherspoon revealed her pride for her nieces Draper and Abby James

Reese is very close to her nieces, who live in her hometown, Tennessee. While the actress is based in California, she often goes back to visit her family, and has several houses over there. Abby James and Draper are the daughters of her older brother John. Reese and John were both raised in a suburb of Nashville, and John works as an estate agent. His daughters often make appearances on Reese's Instagram account, and the doting aunt has previously asked her nieces to model for her fashion brand Draper James.

Reese has a close relationship with her young nieces

The actress also has a close relationship with her parents. Reese has previously opened up about how in awe she was of her mum Betty while growing up. She told Vogue that Betty was a midwife who would "take care of seventeen babies at once". She added: "And the crying of the babies! The noise! She said she didn't even hear it. I remember being so in awe of my mum. She always had a positive attitude, always laughing, always telling a joke, and she always had a billion of friends at work. She just love the women she worked with."

Reese lives with her husband Jim Toth and her three children, Ava, 20, Deacon, 16, and Tennessee, seven. The star shares her oldest two with ex-husband Ryan Phillipe, and her young son with Jim. While Ava is currently living away from the family home while she studies at Berkeley University, she often comes back at the weekends. Last Saturday, Reese shared a lovely photo of Ava and Tennessee relaxing on a bed at home, surrounded by their three pet dogs.

