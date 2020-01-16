You can go on safari at the Queen's beloved Scottish residence, Balmoral – find out how The royal family visit Balmoral every summer

The Queen's Scottish residence of Balmoral is said to be one of her favourite places in the entire world, and now visitors can get the opportunity to discover exactly what it is the royals love so much about the country estate. Senior royals including the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Balmoral for holidays every summer, and prior to their arrival in 2020, a series of exciting safari tours are being hosted on the estate.

Promising to show the best of the Balmoral estate, the tours run between April and August, and take a maximum of six guests on a Land Rover safari starting in front of the historic castle before travelling through the estate farm and into the old Caledonian Pine Forest. The three-hour trip continues with a drive high up the Lochnager mountain, before heading back down via the monuments and historical buildings of Easter Balmoral.

Visitors can take a safari tour around the Queen's Balmoral Estate

While on a traditional safari abroad you could expect to see the big five such as leopards and rhinos, this UK-based safari may allow visitors to see resident wildlife including birds of prey, red squirrels, red deer, snow bunting birds and salmon.

Located in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, the Balmoral Estate is set amid mountains, lochs and glens. Like Queen Victoria before her, the monarch is said to love her relaxing downtime there during the summer, with her granddaughter Princess Eugenie saying the Queen is at her happiest there.

The Queen is said to be at her happiest in Balmoral

"Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run." Speaking on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety, she added: "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

