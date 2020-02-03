Julie Neville shares an exclusive access-all-areas tour of her incredible family home Complete with an indoor pool, cinema and the dressing room of dreams

Julie Neville has given HELLO! an exclusive tour of her family home, and it has to be seen to be believed. The mum-of-two, who has been married to former Manchester United footballer Phil Neville for 20 years, shared an access-all-areas look inside their luxurious residence in Cheshire as she celebrated the release of her new cookbook, Authentic Spanish Cooking.

As well as having a beautiful kitchen where she can perfect her recipes, the house boasts an incredible games room, a private cinema, a fully-equipped gym, and an indoor swimming pool and spa area that could rival any five-star hotel. Meanwhile, Julie has a dressing room that dreams are made of, with a separate room dedicated entirely to her shoes! Watch the video above to see more of Julie's house, and prepare for serious home envy.

To read more, pick up the latest issue of HELLO!, out now. Julie's book, Authentic Spanish Cooking, published by White Owl Books, is out on 28 February and available to pre-order now. Available in bookstores and at www.whiteowlbooks.co.uk