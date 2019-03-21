Loading the player...

Kylie Jenner shares a peek inside baby Stormi's amazing playroom

Kylie Jenner has given fans a sneak peek inside the amazing playroom she has created for her daughter Stormi – and she is one lucky baby! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has designed a cool and colourful space for her one-year-old daughter, filled with plenty to keep her entertained.

A selection of multi-coloured soft play blocks are stacked next to the wall for Stormi to play with, while a Perspex shelving unit has been used to display a selection of books, including children’s favourites like Curious George, and some cute animal toys. Meanwhile, a sign standing on top of the toys reads "I’m 1 year old today!" – a memento from Stormi’s recent first birthday celebrations in February.

Kylie Jenner shared a peek inside baby Stormi's playroom

It’s not the first time that Kylie has shared photos from Stormi’s nursery; the 21-year-old previously showed a giant pink heart adorned with butterflies that had been mounted on the wall in her daughter’s room, next to a toy mouse that was filled with colourful sweets.

"I love her room," Kylie told fans of the nursery, which is reportedly furnished with only organic and sustainable products, using only chemical-free paint and wooden products straight from sustainable sources.

The 21-year-old has created an organic and sustainable nursery for her daughter

The billionaire beauty mogul recently opened the doors to her Calabasas home in an interview with Architectural Digest, revealing that she wanted to pay homage to her business, Kylie Cosmetics, by having furniture custom-dyed to match shades from her lipstick collection, while another table resembles the brand’s logo.

And while it is beautifully styled and features artworks from the likes of Tracey Emin and Damien Hirst, there is one thing that has attracted attention for all the wrong reasons – an unusual wallpaper with splashes of rose gold glitter – that fans mistook for Kylie’s walls being dirty or covered in mould. "For those who ask it’s a wallpaper, and it’s like rose gold splatters all over my walls," Kylie said in a video showing her décor up close.