It's the biggest night in the Hollywood calendar, but Reese Witherspoon admitted there was only one thing that could get her out of the house for the Oscars on Sunday night – Beyoncé! The Big Little Lies star and her husband Jim Toth attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night, and got ready for her red carpet appearance at home.

Sharing a photo of herself posing in her chic Dolce & Gabbana dress before heading out, Reese wrote: "Only @beyonce could get me out of the house past 11pm… #oscars." The mum-of-three's snap also gave fans a peek inside her glam room, which has a wraparound dressing table in the bay window.

Reese Witherspoon shared a look inside her dressing room on Instagram

It looks like the perfect spot to get red carpet-ready; the table will be filled with natural light thanks to its prime spot in the window, with lots of storage space courtesy of the grey wooden drawers on either side. The marble-topped counter stores a selection of Reese's toiletries and jewellery, while she also has some framed photos on display.

The room has a muted colour palette with grey cabinets, wooden flooring and delicately-patterned curtains hanging at each of the three windows, but Reese has added a splash of colour with her chair, which is made from orange velvet fabric.

Reese regularly gives fans a glimpse inside her family home

Reese lives in California with her husband Jim, their son Tennessee, and her children Ava and Deacon from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe. The actress has styled her home to perfection, with subtle nods to her Southern heritage and pieces from her own Draper James collection, of course.

As well as having a home in Los Angeles, Reese also has a beach house in Malibu, which she purchased last summer. The gated two-acre property comprises of a farmhouse as well as a French cottage, complete with a barn and a guest house. There are also horse stables, a riding area and a screening room. Adding to Reese's property portfolio are multiple houses in Nashville, Tennessee, where she grew up.

