Rochelle Humes gives fans bathroom envy as she watches I'm a Celebrity in the bath

Rochelle Humes appears to be as gripped by I'm a Celebrity as the rest of the nation, and she has the most relaxing place to catch up on the latest jungle antics at home – in the bath. The This Morning presenter shared a glimpse inside her dreamy bathroom setup on Tuesday night, as she watched the show on a TV screen mounted on a wall opposite the bath. "Jungle and bath, in my element," Rochelle captioned the post.

It is not the first time the 30-year-old has shared a look at her enviable bathroom, which has a relaxing white and grey colour scheme and is so luxurious it could be mistaken for a spa rather than a family home. As well as the white free-standing tub in the corner, there is a seating area on the other side of the room, with a grey armchair positioned next to a chrome side table, where a mirror stands next to a selection of framed photos and ornaments.

Rochelle and Marvin have added personal touches by hanging more black-and-white photos in matching silver frames on the wall, fitting in with the elegant monochrome theme of the bathroom.

The former Saturdays singer lives in Essex with her husband Marvin and their two young daughters, and often shares glimpses at the beautiful décor inside their £1.7million mansion on Instagram. While it already looks like the ultimate family home, Marvin and Rochelle are hoping to carry out more renovation work on the property, including constructing their own personal gym and dance studio, after submitting a planning application earlier in the year.

The couple have already got into the festive spirit at their beautiful home after putting up their Christmas tree, with Rochelle telling her fans she had taken advantage of a rare day off to decorate, using an array of shimmering copper and chocolate-coloured decorations to adorn her huge tree.

