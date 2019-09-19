Rochelle Humes gives fans a peek inside her incredible bathroom The This Morning host owns a beautiful house in Essex

Rochelle Humes indulged in a little 'me time' after doing the school run on Wednesday, going home for a soak in the tub while the rest of the family were out. The This Morning presenter shared a look at how she was relaxing "after the morning madness", and as well as sparking envy from fellow mums, she’ll no doubt have given some of her fans bathroom inspiration too.

The post on Instagram Stories shared a look inside Rochelle’s huge bathroom, which has a relaxing white and grey colour scheme and is so luxurious it could be mistaken for a spa rather than a family home. As well as a white free-standing tub in the corner, there is a seating area on the other side of the room, with a grey armchair positioned next to a chrome side table, where a mirror stands next to a selection of framed photos and ornaments.

Rochelle and Marvin have added personal touches by hanging more black-and-white photos in matching silver frames on the wall, fitting in with the elegant monochrome theme of the bathroom.

Later in the day, Rochelle shared another peek inside the bathroom as she washed her daughters’ hair, revealing the exciting news that she has been working on her own range of toiletries. A photo showed Alaia-Mai sitting next to the tub in her dressing gown, showing how it is positioned next to a window, and appears to have a television mounted on the wall opposite. Dreamy!

Rochelle lives in Essex with her husband Marvin and their two young daughters, and often shares glimpses at the beautiful décor inside their £1.7million mansion on Instagram. While it already looks like the ultimate family home, Marvin and Rochelle are hoping to carry out more renovation work on the property, including constructing their own personal gym and dance studio, after submitting a planning application earlier in the year.

