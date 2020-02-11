Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse shares a look inside her modern family home The Strictly Come Dancing judge lives in Germany with her husband and their daughter

Motsi Mabuse has given fans a rare peek inside her beautiful family home after returning to Germany following a flying visit to New York, where she met her hero Oprah Winfrey. The Strictly Come Dancing judge shared a post to promote her dancing school ahead of a busy week of special Valentine's Day events, showing her stood in the doorway of her home wearing a Valentines-ready pink and red Puma tracksuit.

As well as showing off Motsi's stylish sportswear, the post also offered a look at her modern family home, which has an open plan layout on the ground floor with a living area, kitchen and dining table, all decorated in shades of white and grey.

Directly behind the Strictly judge is a grey leather sofa with a grey frame, and a tall chrome floor lamp, as well as plenty of space for her 18-month-old daughter to play. While the room looked impeccably tidy in Motsi's most recent post, previous pictures have shown the floor littered with an array of baby toys, which are stored in striped boxes.

Motsi's home is filled with natural light thanks to the glass doors at both the front and rear of their living space, and with light walls, flooring and furnishings throughout, it has a modern and minimalistic aesthetic.

The mum-of-one previously shared a look at a separate living area in an Instagram post in December, as she proudly showed off her new décor. "Home is the starting place of love, hope and dreams, the magic thing about home is that it feels good to leave, and it feels even better to come back." Thank you @westwingde for being part of our new book!!!" she wrote.

Motsi lives in February with her husband and daughter

Motsi lives in Frankfurt with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk and their daughter, whose name they have never revealed. Speaking to HELLO! in December, she revealed she was looking forward to some downtime with her family after Strictly came to an end, and before recording the new series of Germany's equivalent Let's Dance in February. We don't blame her!

