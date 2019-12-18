Motsi Mabuse shares a rare look inside her family home in Germany after Strictly final The judge is back home with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk and their daughter

She's spent the last few months travelling between Germany and London for Strictly Come Dancing, so Motsi Mabuse was understandably happy to put her feet up at home on Tuesday now that the show has come to an end. The Strictly judge shared a rare look inside her family home as she sat on a rug in her living room, writing on Instagram: "Home is the starting place of love, hope and dreams, the magic thing about home is that it feels good to leave, and it feels even better to come back." Thank you @westwingde for being part of our new book!!!"

The post offered a peek inside Motsi's living room, which has white walls and a large grey corner sofa that has been topped with grey velvet and fluffy cushions. There is a circular wooden coffee table in the middle of the room, where the retired dancer has stacked some books on top.

Motsi Mabuse shared a rare look inside her home

Motsi lives in Germany with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk and their 16-month-old daughter, and recently told HELLO! that she is particularly excited about spending Christmas at home with her family this year.

"I’m going to be kinder to myself. I'm going to have some down time, in terms of work and social media,” she told the magazine. "I’m going to relax and be with my family and in February we start again on Let’s Dance in Germany. We will be spending Christmas with my parents, my cousins and nieces and nephews." Speaking of her daughter, who she shares with husband Evgenij Voznyuk, she added: "It is more magical with my daughter, and this is the first Christmas that she can properly take it in. She’ll be able to play with her cousins and be more aware of what’s going on."

Motsi lives in Germany with her husband and daughter

There will surely be plenty of rocking around the Christmas tree for Motsi, who loves "the freedom and happiness of dance" and whose husband is also a professional dancer. "We always dance together at home," Motsi told us. "My favourite part of Christmas is being together as a family."

