Stacey Solomon’s home organisation hacks have inspired us all of late, and this weekend she took to Instagram Stories to share another insight: exactly where she buys all of her bathroom cupboard arranging tools.

Showing off an impressive before and after photo, the Loose Women star shared everything from bath bomb stands to lipstick tubs and bath pearl jars, and handily tagged everything according to where they are from.

Stacey shared a photo of the cupboard after organising

But, in keeping with her latest home cheats (hanging crisp packets and kitchen utensils on shower curtain rings included), what caught our attention the most was her inventive use of storage solutions.

Stacey uses a Lazy Susan cake stand to showcase her bath bombs

For her bath bombs, the Loose Women star opts for a Lazy Susan cake stand from Amazon, which we’ve found for £18.99. “Only the best for my bath bombs,” she said.

To arrange her bath pearls according to colour, meanwhile, Stacey stores them in cork-top glass jars- again from Amazon, priced at £22.99.

Then there’s the rotating spice rack we previously raved about here, which Stacey uses to hold her travel-sized beauty and skincare bottles, natch. "Lots of you are asking about this,” she said. “And yeah, it's perfect for my holiday bottles. It's a spice rack from Lakeland." Its price? £16.99.

Stacey Solomon emptied her cupboard before starting the process

As for the rest, Stacey uses a selection of baskets and tubs, including a grey faux-rattan style from Wilkinson’s for £1.50, and a white mesh Ikea design for £10.

She also pointed out her transparent storage tubs (used to hold her her make-up and perfumes) and stick-on LED lights, both of which she snapped up at Poundland.

Upon revealing the finished masterpiece, Stacey said: “Woohoo. I finally did it. Only took me two days. I cannot tell you how good this cupboard smells. It smells like the actual Lush shop." Her tidiness really does know no end.

